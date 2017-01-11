Tech

Get A High-Tech Workout Sitting On Your Ass

Published On 01/20/2015
The high tech work out chair
15MinuteNews

If there were a workout you could do while lounging comfortably in a soft leather chair parked in front of your TV, you might toss your gym membership once and for all.

After its debut at CES this month, the Tao Chair plans to deliver on that dream.

The workout chair of the future
Tao Wellness

The arms and legs of the chair put your body in a series of holds that require you to exert force to sustain, which Tao can measure. You can push or pull against them to vary up the muscles that you're working on, and get a more even training session.

A display on the chair's arm will show you exactly how many calories you've burned whilst enjoying your latest Netflix marathon.

Tao Workout Chair
Tao Fitness

Tao is not yet available for purchase, but when it is, execs from the company are planning to sell it for under $1,000. And for a targeted workout that strengthens and tones without locker rooms, lines, sweaty gym clothes and most importantly, that $100 monthly fee, it may be well-worth your money. 


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. She couldn't get out of bed in the morning without the promise of a treadmill soon to follow. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

