This Tiny Device Literally Does Everything for Your Computer

At first glance, the RAVPower FileHub looks like your run of the mill external hard drive, but within its three-inch body is a wealth of power and secrets. To put be perfectly frank, it is literally everything—and we're not saying it in the way most of the preteen population is, there's nothing this device can't do. 

At its core, the FileHub is an external hard drive capable of holding up to 128 gigabytes (around 32,768 Insane Clown Posse songs) within its sleek body.

It also provides wireless storage for any type of file under the sun for your iPad, iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and basically any and all other iOS/Android devices as well as your computer. It can only connect to five devices at once.

You can transfer music, movies, and photos, and files between storage units—for example, you take take images from an SD Card and move it to a USB hard drive through the FileHub. That's right, it's a card reader too.

But wait, there's literally more—the FileHub is also a WiFi hotspot, providing sweet sweet Internet for those long hours between going to bed and waking up for work.

As if that's not enough, there's a built-in 3000 mAh battery power source for charging your smartphone in a pinch. 

Since it's a smart external hard drive, FileHub is compatible with Chromecast, weighs around four ounces, knows how to breakdance and can quote Ferris Bueller's Day Off with deadly accuracy...probably.

