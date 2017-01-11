The USB-heated lunchbox

Sad desk lunches everywhere have just met their match.
Feast your eyes on the USB-powered, heated lunchbox. This thing takes your Thermos, steals its lunch money, and gives it a swirly right before fifth period math class, just because it can.
A heating pad slides into the foil lining in the lid, and connects via USB port to an adapter or your computer to start warming up.
The removable bento boxes store 27 ounces of your chow at a comfortable 176 degrees. The price tag is a little steep at $1,142 but it'll be worth it when you can torture your friends and coworkers with the smell of delicious chicken and rice wafting from your desk, while they're stuck with a soggy turkey sandwich.
Victory smells so, so sweet.
Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor who can't remember the last time she ate a hot lunch. Follow her shame on Twitter and Instagram.