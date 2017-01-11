Tech

The USB-Heated Lunchbox

By Published On 01/26/2015 By Published On 01/26/2015
The USB-heated lunchbox
Thanko
More Like This

related

Of Course Japan Has A Hotel Staffed By Robots

related

Apparently Bottles Need Panties, So Japan Made Some

related

Wetsuits That Are Literally Wet Suits, F*ck Yeah!

related

Japan Invented The Fire-Extinguishing Chemical Grenade

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

related

This Blurry Slice of Ham is 2017's First Great Optical Illusion

Sad desk lunches everywhere have just met their match.

Feast your eyes on the USB-powered, heated lunchbox. This thing takes your Thermos, steals its lunch money, and gives it a swirly right before fifth period math class, just because it can.

Related

related

Your New iPhone Dock Is A Bowl Of Ramen
More Like This

related

Of Course Japan Has A Hotel Staffed By Robots

related

Apparently Bottles Need Panties, So Japan Made Some

related

Wetsuits That Are Literally Wet Suits, F*ck Yeah!

related

Japan Invented The Fire-Extinguishing Chemical Grenade

related

Your New iPhone Dock Is A Bowl Of Ramen
The USB-powered lunch box
Thanko

A heating pad slides into the foil lining in the lid, and connects via USB port to an adapter or your computer to start warming up.

The USB-powered lunch box
Thanko

The removable bento boxes store 27 ounces of your chow at a comfortable 176 degrees. The price tag is a little steep at $1,142 but it'll be worth it when you can torture your friends and coworkers with the smell of delicious chicken and rice wafting from your desk, while they're stuck with a soggy turkey sandwich.

Victory smells so, so sweet.


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor who can't remember the last time she ate a hot lunch. Follow her shame on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Standing Desk? Try a Sleeping Desk.
Meanwhile In Japan

related

READ MORE
The Batmobile iPhone Case is as Crazy as the Car
Meanwhile In Japan

related

READ MORE
Creepy Robot Cats
Meanwhile In Japan

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like