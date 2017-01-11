Tech

This Smartwatch Runs For 30 Days On One Charge

Vector smart watch
Vector

Unlike the Apple Watch, the Vector smartwatch isn't trying to do too much. Instead, this London-based brand has developed a timepiece that clings closely to classic aesthetics while still bringing vital information to your wrist when you need it. 

Vector smart watch
Vector

Unveiled in Switzerland this month, Vector uses an energy-saving black and white display to lend an unobtrusive feel to the watch while cutting back on charges. Seriously, it'll run for a month on a single charge. 

Vector
Vector

For the Vector, smart's not just a catchword—the watch will actually learn to more prominently display the information that you check most frequently, whether that's calorie and step counting, or sleep tracking.

Available in both round and rectangular faces, Vector starts at $250, and offers customization with either stainless steel or leather straps. Grab one for pre-order right here.


