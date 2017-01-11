The Verge Just Broke Down Apple Music vs. Spotify vs. Tidal Incredibly Well

With Apple Music launching today, you're doubtlessly thinking about jumping on that train and joining the blind masses in hoisting Apple into the stratosphere as the top streaming service on the market. Hold that thought. With so many options on the market, you should probably at least check out where else your hard earned $10 a month could be going. Thankfully, the good folks at The Verge broke down what exactly you get with each of the top eight streaming services on the market and threw it onto an easy-to-read chart. Check it out before you go one way or the other.
