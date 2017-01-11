The Best Bluetooth Speaker You Can Buy Just Got Bigger And Better

It's no secret that Supercompressor has long been a fan of the UE Boom. Its simple, rugged design and hilariously big sound for the size has won it a permanent place amongst our hearts.
Now, after listening to my repeated demands to make a bigger version, they've listened.
The original UE Boom was impressively water resistant, but permanent openings on the bottom end for power and an optional AUX cable meant that you were always a little leery about submersion. With the aptly-named Megaboom, they've fixed all that by completely sealing the inputs with heavy duty rubber fittings.
Not only that, but they've taken it to a whole new level by rethinking the acoustic membrane that surrounds the speaker. Think of it like a one way fence that lets killer sound out, and not a single drop of water in up to 8 feet below surface.
It's about twice the size of the original, but from the test unit I've been using it's about 2.5 times the sound. Always crystal clear. Always suspiciously huge.
Pro Tip: String it together with a couple others for the perfect outdoor speaker system; it's about as easy as you can imagine with their app.
Available now, $299, from www.ultimateears.com
