Tech

The Best Bluetooth Speaker You Can Buy Just Got Bigger And Better

By Published On 01/05/2015 By Published On 01/05/2015
All Photos: UE Boom

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

related

Finally, Someone Made an Edible Poop Emoji

It's no secret that Supercompressor has long been a fan of the UE Boom. Its simple, rugged design and hilariously big sound for the size has won it a permanent place amongst our hearts. 

Now, after listening to my repeated demands to make a bigger version, they've listened.

Related

related

8 Modern Inventions That Are So Obviously Necessary That It's Embarrassing

related

8 Modern Inventions That Are So Obviously Necessary That It's Embarrassing
UE Boom Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker

The original UE Boom was impressively water resistant, but permanent openings on the bottom end for power and an optional AUX cable meant that you were always a little leery about submersion. With the aptly-named Megaboom, they've fixed all that by completely sealing the inputs with heavy duty rubber fittings.

Not only that, but they've taken it to a whole new level by rethinking the acoustic membrane that surrounds the speaker. Think of it like a one way fence that lets killer sound out, and not a single drop of water in up to 8 feet below surface.

UE Boom Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker

It's about twice the size of the original, but from the test unit I've been using it's about 2.5 times the sound. Always crystal clear. Always suspiciously huge.

Pro Tip: String it together with a couple others for the perfect outdoor speaker system; it's about as easy as you can imagine with their app. 

Available now, $299, from www.ultimateears.com 


Ted Gushue is the Executive Editor of Supercompressor. It's been a long time since he's been as impressed with a bluetooth speaker, which is why he intends to marry a Megaboom in June. They're gift registry can be found on Twitter and Instagram @TedGushue

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How to See How Liberal or Conservative Your Facebook Friends Really Are

related

READ MORE
Why Every Self-Respecting iPhone Owner Should Turn on Read Receipts

related

READ MORE
How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Alerts About Friends Joining Instagram

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like