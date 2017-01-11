Tech

Watch: People Think The Original iPhone Is the New 6s

By Published On 09/14/2015 By Published On 09/14/2015
Jimmy Kimmel Live

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

With the iPhone 6s release details finally released to the public, late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel decided to see just how much the average person on the street has been paying attention.

In the latest installment of his "Lie Witness News" segment, the Kimmel team hit the streets of LA to see what possible consumers think about the new tech by giving them a hands-on demonstration -- except the "new tech" in this case was an original iPhone, which was released all the way back in 2007. Naturally, naive, awkward hilarity ensued. 

YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Ouch. Just remember: if you're approached by a camera crew on the street, they really don't care that much about what you think -- they're probably just hoping that you'll do something to embarrass yourself. 


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He's survived several appearances on TV without too much embarrassment. 

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Facebook Employees Are Freaking Out About Its Fake-News Crisis

related

READ MORE
The Most Obnoxious Things Couples Do on Facebook

related

READ MORE
Amazon's 12 Best Last-Minute Gadget Gifts Under $50

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like