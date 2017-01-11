Tech

These Seinfeld Emojis Are Totally Text-Worthy

By Published On 07/11/2014 By Published On 07/11/2014
All Photos: SeinfeldEmoji

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Thanks to the surreal Twitter account, Seinfeld 2000, and America's burning desire to get unarguably the greatest sitcom on earth back into our lives, Seinfeld Emoji is 2014's answer to the gaping hole left in our hearts when Seinfeld went off the air in 1998. From Buzzfeed's web developer, Shahruz Shaukat, and a Houston graphic designer, Kevin McCauley, Seinfeld Emoji has almost everything a superfan could ask for. 

Related

related

19 of Seinfeld's Funniest Car Moments

related

19 of Seinfeld's Funniest Car Moments

The puffy shirt, the urban sombrero, a package of Junior Mints, the marble rye and even pretzels that'll make you thirsty. Of course, there's a fair smattering of Weird Twitter thrown in as well...regardless, they're real and they're spectacular. Seinfeld Emoji was submitted to the app store, but the guys haven't heard back yet. Not there's anything wrong with that. 


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor. You, dear reader, don't even know what a tax write-off is. But Jeremy does. And he's the one, writing it off. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
What the Hell Are Cookies, and Why Should You Delete Them?

related

READ MORE
SF Muni Hacker Gets Hacked... Twice

related

READ MORE
These Are The Tech Companies Celebrities Are Investing In
MailChimp_Oct16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like