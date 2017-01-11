Find (And Buy) Exactly What Actors Are Wearing

Did you love that shirt Jonah Hill wore in The Wolf of Wall Street? Me too. Did you immediately want to buy it upon leaving the theatre? Me too. Did you have no idea where it came from and no clue where to buy it? Me too.

Well those days are over. Meet TheTake, a new app launching today that curates nearly every piece of clothing, accessories, and shoes (plus certain filming locations, too) from your favorite characters in your favorite movies.