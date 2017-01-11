19 Things An Android Can Do That An iPhone Can't

There are two types of people in this world: iPhone and Android. For years, the iPhone's been hailed as the mobile leviathan that revolutionized the industry. However, Google’s done the same with its open-platform OS, serving as a developer sandbox that’s paved the way for more advanced features on our handsets—many of which appeal to the hardcore pride of Android fans and spark the curiosity of others.

Despite some benefits of going the iOS route, Google’s smartphones and tablets continue to show why they’re ahead of the tech curve, boasting special powers that remain MIA on iOS devices. Here are several Android features that have Apple groupies feeling a little green with envy, at least till the next iPhone drops.