8 Things Will.i.am Gave The World (But Probably Shouldn't Have)

As you may have heard, Will.i.am has unveiled a smartwatch. On the heels of the Apple Watch, the LG G, and the Samsung Galaxy watches, it's possible there has never been a worse time to enter the market of wearables. But Will.i.am apparently does not care.

Unfortunately for the self-identifying "tech savvy" musician—real name William Adams—this is not the first time he's flown a little too close to the sun.

"Will.i.am is certainly not at a loss for ideas," says Daniel Roberts, a writer at Fortune who has covered Adams's technology ventures. "Not all of them are bankable ones, and some of them—like the iPhone camera add-on in particular—seem to come from left-field."