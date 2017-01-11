14 Things You Didn't Know Your Apple Headphones Can Do

9. Hang up the phone

How: Click the center button once (while on the phone)

If you want to end the call you've started (probably because you didn't see who was calling, in the first place) just hit the center button again and get on with your life. If you are getting another call, and want to hang up on the one you are on, this works, too.



10. Hold one call, and switch to another line

How: Click center button once (while on the phone, and getting another call)

When your on the phone with your mistress, and then your other mistress calls, you can put her on hold and answer the other call, just by holding down the center button for a second. No one gets hung up on; everything is cool.

