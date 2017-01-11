Tech

This Stunning 8K Video Won’t Play On Your Computer

Neumannfilms

Short film producers Neumannfilms are taking YouTube to a new level with their latest gorgeous video. We'd wager they're out to break your computer. It's two minutes of eerily beautiful shots of ghost towns, in absolutely ridiculous 8K. We think. We don't know, since even our retina MacBooks won't play it. You can, however, watch it in whatever resolution your viewing device sees fit. Enjoy. 

YouTube/Neumannfilms

Stuff You'll Like