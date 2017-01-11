This Stunning 8K Video Won’t Play On Your Computer

Short film producers Neumannfilms are taking YouTube to a new level with their latest gorgeous video. We'd wager they're out to break your computer. It's two minutes of eerily beautiful shots of ghost towns, in absolutely ridiculous 8K. We think. We don't know, since even our retina MacBooks won't play it. You can, however, watch it in whatever resolution your viewing device sees fit. Enjoy.
