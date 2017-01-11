This New App Will Make Sure You Get Home Safely

The world is a scary place. Wouldn't it be great if you had a friend to keep and eye on you, every time you stepped off into the night?
Behold the Companion app. Created by students at the University of Michigan, spooked by their influx of crime alert emails. The app works by entrusting a friend to monitor your walk home in real-time, and allows you to do the same for them.
To set it up, input your current location and destination, and select a friend from your contacts list to be a "companion" (they don't need to install the app.) Once you start your route, your friend will be able to see if you wander from your course, suddenly start running, or your headphones get pulled out. In any of these cases, you'll set off a "Smart Trigger." If you don't respond, the app will alert your companion. You can also easily reach out to your companion or the police with a single tap.
The app is completely free and available on both iOS and Android. Though, for maximum safety, we recommend the fool-proof method of never leaving your home. You're almost at that level anyway.
