This Baby Robot Penguin Made Friends With Actual Penguins

We might not be having Her relationships with robots and computers yet, but that doesn't mean penguins can't.

To gather data on penguins they had previously tagged, researchers have decided to send in a robot to do the work for them, since baby penguins are very shy. Aw! Unfortunately, the penguins weren't fooled by the initial robot, so the scientists had to go back to the drawing board and create a more believable impostor.

Yes, there is a video.

 

Using heart rate detectors, scientists found out that the new fake penguin didn't stress these little guys out, unlike humans and the naked rover, and they welcomed it into their community. For even more stealth, later models covered up the rover's wheels, as in the gif above.

You can read the whole study here.


