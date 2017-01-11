Tech

This Brilliant Designer Is Turning Old iPhones Into Lamps And Speakers

By Published On 06/18/2015 By Published On 06/18/2015
Ivan Zhurba

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

You've got one in your drawer right now, don't you? That poor, neglected iPhone 4S that served you so dutifully for all those year(s). How dare you let it ride out its last days in the cold dark back of your junk drawer when it could be shining light or playing music proudly on your desk? 

Those days are over, pal. Thanks to designer Ivan Zhurba, you may be able to breath a second life back into your old iPhone's faded glory. 

Related

related

15 Ways to Take Better iPhone Photos

related

15 Ways to Take Better iPhone Photos
Ivan Zhurba

The best part? Odds are you'll get to have this concept on your desk sooner rather than later. Designboom.com reports that Mr. Ivan Zhurba will be uploading his 3D plans to popular online printing site Kwambio in early July 2015. 

How freaking cool is the future? Head on over to DesignBoom to get the full story. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How to See How Liberal or Conservative Your Facebook Friends Really Are

related

READ MORE
Google’s New Phone Solves Your iPhone’s Two Biggest Problems

related

READ MORE
Tons of People Are Refusing to Give Up Their Galaxy Note7s

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like