This Device Turns Any TV Into A Touch Screen

Wave works via an attachment mountable on any TV up to 80 inches. To calibrate your TV, simply plug it into any HDMI port, and tap on a few dots to finish set-up. It's really that simple.

You can connect to the device with an iOs or Android app, or you can download apps from the Android store directly to your television, even without a phone. It's also equipped with a stylus and remote, because Touchjet knows that half the time, you'll be navigating Netflix from the touch-inaccessible distance of your couch.