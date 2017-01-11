This Device Turns Any TV Into A Touch Screen

Have you ever unwittingly tapped or swiped your TV,, hoping to change the channel? No? Just me? Well, In any case, we believe any entertainment device can be improved with touchscreen capability, and Touchjet has the solution.
Introducing Wave, the snap-on tool that brings your TV into the interactive future, turning it into a fully functional touch screen in a matter of minutes.
Wave works via an attachment mountable on any TV up to 80 inches. To calibrate your TV, simply plug it into any HDMI port, and tap on a few dots to finish set-up. It's really that simple.
You can connect to the device with an iOs or Android app, or you can download apps from the Android store directly to your television, even without a phone. It's also equipped with a stylus and remote, because Touchjet knows that half the time, you'll be navigating Netflix from the touch-inaccessible distance of your couch.
Grab your own now, for the very reasonable price of $99.
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.