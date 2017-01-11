Why You Need The World's Fastest Charging Battery Pack

If you're in a time crunch, and your phone is on the brink of extinction, a five-minute charge will grant your phone a measly 1% extra of battery juice. Enter Power Practical's Proto 12. Plug this external battery source into an outlet for those same 300 seconds, and you'll have enough power to fully charge your phone, on the go. It really fills up that quickly. The tech gods giveth, and we will definitely...um, taketh, thanks.

Now available for pre-order, the Pronto 12 is extra durable, faster, and with even more battery storage: a full charge of this pack will grant your iPhone up to 9 full charges. It's fit with smart dials which show off battery capacity and charge rate, and a dual USB output, so you can charge your iPhone and tablet at the same time. For $70 less, you can have the Pronto 5, which will suck up enough juice for a full iPhone charge in just 15 minutes.