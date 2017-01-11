Tech

This Mason Jar Radio Has One Station and It's Obviously NPR

The Mason jar radio
The Public Radio

Since most people are "radio monogamists" anyway, a few guys from Brooklyn (duh) have created what might be the most majestically twee item in history—The Public Radio. Manufactured using a small Mason jar as the base, this little radio will be permanently tuned to the FM radio station of your choice—which, if you really want to do this thing justice, should be your area's NPR station, forever linked to Ira Glass, Car Talk, Terry Gross, and Garrison Keillor.

Offered in DIY kits for people who know how to solder (it's easy, you can do it!), or a ready-made package, simply tell these hip Brooklynites that you want WVPR, WNYC, KCRW, or whatever your local station is, and they'll hook you up with a perfectly tuned device.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He grew up listening to VPR, 89.5 FM Rutland. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

