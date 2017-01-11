This Drone Helps You Locate Friends At Music Festivals

Ah, music festivals. When you pack so much good into 48 measly hours, you're bound to run into some logistical headaches -- like, say, losing your friend in a haze of synth beats and trippy, mind-bending visuals.
Here to solve this chronic problem is Pepsi Max (I didn't see that one coming), which showed up at London’s New Look Wireless Festival this year with a friend-locating blimp. Dropping $400 on a weekend in the desert never sounded so do-able.
So, how does it work? After geo-locating lost buds via a free downloadable app, a half-drone/half-blimp uses a wraparound pixelated screen to visually direct searchers to the right location. Once the bobbing device has located your friend, down-facing arrows happily alert you to your final destination.
We've run into a ton of kitschy promotional eye candy at festivals, but this one, we'd actually want to see more often.
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. She went to Governor's Ball this year and left after one act. She has zero regrets. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
