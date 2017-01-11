This iPad Case Can Survive A 20-Mile Drop From Space

If you've ever researched phone cases, you've probably seen dozens of drop tests demonstrating the phone armor in action. Usually the tests are from chest height. Looking to shake things up, G-Form decided to test their XRD foam-equipped Perimeter case by sending it up in a weather balloon and letting it fall from space. Repeat, from space. From over 100,000 feet.

The terrified iPad sees the curve of the Earth.

Pop goes the balloon, down goes the iPad and case.

The impact isn't soft, obviously, but the Poron XRD material—also found in some helmets and pads—dissipates the impact enough to keep the iPad alive.