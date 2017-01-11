The Tinder Robot Will Make Your Dating Decisions For You

According to its creator, the bot uses a camera to analyze pictures based on preferences you've pre-selected (such as age and ethnicity), then just like a human being, uses two prongs to accept or reject via right or left-swipe.

Letting a robot make preliminary romantic decisions may be tempting, but if some experts are to be trusted, having more options not only makes it harder to choose something, but also may make us less satisfied with our choices, because we can’t help wonder whether we erred. Whoa.