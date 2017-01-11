This Small Drone Infiltrated A US Open Match

Drones, once envisioned as the autonomous aircrafts of the future, have now taken up the role of annoying, and dangerous interruptions to daily life. Want proof? On Thursday night, a small black drone crashed into the stands of a US Open tennis match in Flushing, New York, forcing play to be interrupted.

The device was purportedly operated by New York teacher, Daniel Verley, 26, who has since been charged with reckless endangerment.

"With everything going on in the world... I thought, 'OK, it's over.' That's how things happen," said 26th-ranked player Flavia Pennetta, who had been going head-to-head against Monica Niculescu when the drone swooped in.