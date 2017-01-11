Tech

This Tiny Cube Charger Is A Swiss Army Knife For Your Phone

The WonderCube
WonderCube

The WonderCube ($79) launched just five days ago on Indiegogo and has already surpassed its $50,000 goal by eight grand, and for good reason: it condenses everything your iPhone needs into one cubic inch.

The WonderCube
WonderCube

With a retractable USB to iPhone cable, you can sync and charge whenever. The WonderCube also has a SD card slot for extra phone memory or for use as a flash drive.

The WonderCube
WonderCube

You can even attach a nine-volt battery to a hook up in the top, if you desperately need to juice up on the go. This lightweight keyring companion will also affix to a car outlet, making it endlessly applicable, no matter your lifestyle or operating system—yes, it's available for Apple and Android.


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

