This Tiny Cube Charger Is A Swiss Army Knife For Your Phone

The WonderCube ($79) launched just five days ago on Indiegogo and has already surpassed its $50,000 goal by eight grand, and for good reason: it condenses everything your iPhone needs into one cubic inch.
With a retractable USB to iPhone cable, you can sync and charge whenever. The WonderCube also has a SD card slot for extra phone memory or for use as a flash drive.
You can even attach a nine-volt battery to a hook up in the top, if you desperately need to juice up on the go. This lightweight keyring companion will also affix to a car outlet, making it endlessly applicable, no matter your lifestyle or operating system—yes, it's available for Apple and Android.
