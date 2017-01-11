The $1.7M Flatscreen TV is Bigger Than an Elephant

Good news! You can now own the world's largest television—a 370-inch jumbotron-like (4K-resolution) flatscreen. Bad news? It will cost you $1.7 million, or about 200 times more than Bang & Olufsen's new wild and crazy motorized ultra high-def version. Meet the Titan Zeus.
Launched in time for the World Cup kickoff, the British proprietors say they'll only be making four of them, and two have allegedly already been claimed. A fun feature: it's equipped to handle your FOMO with a setting that enables watching twenty different channels. At once.
If you're concerned you don't have room for it inside (for scale, Titan's website shows it towering above an elephant), don't let that deter you, because the TV's engineered to operate just as smoothly outdoors. And it of course arrives in a delivery vehicle befitting of a seven-figure television: a custom-built Hummer. (Unfortunately there are, as of now, no photos available of this purported Hummer.)
Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He's perfectly content with his 32-inch Samsung.