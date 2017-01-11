The $1.7M Flatscreen TV is Bigger Than an Elephant

Launched in time for the World Cup kickoff, the British proprietors say they'll only be making four of them, and two have allegedly already been claimed. A fun feature: it's equipped to handle your FOMO with a setting that enables watching twenty different channels. At once.

If you're concerned you don't have room for it inside (for scale, Titan's website shows it towering above an elephant), don't let that deter you, because the TV's engineered to operate just as smoothly outdoors. And it of course arrives in a delivery vehicle befitting of a seven-figure television: a custom-built Hummer. (Unfortunately there are, as of now, no photos available of this purported Hummer.)