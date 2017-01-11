Fully-Customizable Headphones That Let You Optimize Sound For Every Song

Torque's new cans let you address your nitpicky listening preferences via an on-ear and over-ear headphone option, and four choices of bass. You can use the headphones in their standard on-ear form, or add over-ear pads for a completely immersive experience. To modify the level of bass, change the orientation of your ear pads—the pads' magnetic hold and color-coding let you clearly differentiate between the four low-frequency options.

To distinguish their design even further, the headphones are constructed out of their proprietary Bio-Cell material, which—according to the company—"has lower mass but [is] up to 5 times stiffer than the typical speaker." This pair comes with an in-line mic and remote, and a 1.4-meter, extra long cable, because a truly good pair of headphones is solo dance party-enabled.