Tech

Turn A Bunch Of Bananas Into A Piano, Start A Fruit Stand Band

By Published On 09/10/2014 By Published On 09/10/2014
Turns some bananas into a piano
All Photos: Hammacher Schlemmer

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

On the heels of the Korg Cliphit, a gadget that transforms anything (yes, anything) into a drum set, some former MIT students have designed a device that turns bananas into a piano or keyboard. With room for 18 electrodes that you can push into bananas, pencil erasers, potatoes, or anything that can conduct electricity, you can program the Banana Piano to play your computer's piano or do other less-useful things.

How about a stair piano? Water foot pads? Graphite scribbles? Yes, yes, and not a problem. 

Related

related

Turn Anything Into A Drum Set

related

Turn Anything Into A Drum Set
Turn these bananas into a piano

Throw away your keyboard, this is the future, and it's way more important than any new phone.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He can play a Chopin nocturne and the piano part for "Don't Stop Believing." Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Most Obnoxious Things Couples Do on Facebook

related

READ MORE
What's the Worst Hackers Could Do to the US Election?

related

READ MORE
How Your Facebook Photos Could Give You Malware

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like