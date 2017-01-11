Turn Your iPhone Into A Universal Remote, With Blumoo

The number of times you've lost your remote? Too many to count. The number of times you've lost your phone? Well, maybe a few times—but not as much as your remote, I'm sure.
Now that you've acknowledged your mobile dependency, why not take full advantage of it by turning your iPhone or Android into a universal remote control, with Blumoo?
Blumoo connects to your phone, and instantly grants you the ability to use said phone as a traditional universal remote. It comes equipped with a channel guide to search shows, and a cloud syncing feature that allows any mobile device to access the universal control. Using the audio cable, you can also stream music to any audio system up to 150 feet away.
All for under $100. Not bad for ultimate living room power in the palm of your hand.
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
