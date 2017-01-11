The Best Twitter Reactions to the Apple Keynote Announcements

As you already know, Apple made some pretty big announcements yesterday, unveiling new products including the Apple Watch, iPad Pro, Apple TV, and iPhone 6s/6s Plus. Of course, Twitter was a shitstorm of variations of "Hell yes," "Hell no," and "Don't care." Here are some of the top trending tweets from people's reactions to the event -- from the congratulatory, to the dismissive, to the downright weird.





First off, the controversy. The Photoshop Fix demo by Adobe caught the ire of many. Come on guys. Can't we just look at all the shiny screens without doing something potentially marginalizing?