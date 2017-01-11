Tech

The Best Twitter Reactions to the Apple Keynote Announcements

By Published On 09/10/2015 By Published On 09/10/2015
Apple/Pixabay (Edited)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

As you already know, Apple made some pretty big announcements yesterday, unveiling new products including the Apple Watch, iPad Pro, Apple TV, and iPhone 6s/6s Plus. Of course, Twitter was a shitstorm of variations of "Hell yes," "Hell no," and "Don't care."  Here are some of the top trending tweets from people's reactions to the event -- from the congratulatory, to the dismissive, to the downright weird. 
 


  First off, the controversy. The Photoshop Fix demo by Adobe caught the ire of many. Come on guys. Can't we just look at all the shiny screens without doing something potentially marginalizing?

And some people just had no idea what was happening.

Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He never thought he'd do one of these... but here we are.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Alerts About Friends Joining Instagram

related

READ MORE
NES Classic Alternatives You Can Actually Get Your Hands On

related

READ MORE
The 15 Most Hilariously Passive-Aggressive Emojis Ever

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like