The Best Twitter Reactions to the Apple Keynote Announcements

As you already know, Apple made some pretty big announcements yesterday, unveiling new products including the Apple Watch, iPad Pro, Apple TV, and iPhone 6s/6s Plus. Of course, Twitter was a shitstorm of variations of "Hell yes," "Hell no," and "Don't care." Here are some of the top trending tweets from people's reactions to the event -- from the congratulatory, to the dismissive, to the downright weird.
First off, the controversy. The Photoshop Fix demo by Adobe caught the ire of many. Come on guys. Can't we just look at all the shiny screens without doing something potentially marginalizing?
And some people just had no idea what was happening.
I'm also at an #AppleEvent it's called "a farmer's market"
— Curtis Lepore (@curtislepore) September 9, 2015
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He never thought he'd do one of these... but here we are.
Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.