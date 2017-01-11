The Military Is Finally Getting...Hoverbikes?

Finally, a breakthrough in our hovering transportation dreams. It may not be a hoverboard or a hovercar, but the U.S. Department of Defense and U.K. startup lab Malloy Aeronautics announced plans to begin the development of a functional, rideable hoverbike following the Paris Air Show. While the U.S. Army Research Lab in Maryland will work on the project, we'll be dreaming of all of the hoverbike adventures we'll be able to have once the inevitable consumer model hits the market. Check out the video below for a rundown, or just bask in the glory of this classic hoverbike chase and imagine the possibilities.
