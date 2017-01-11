Tech

This Is The Best Speaker You Can Take In The Shower

By Published On 06/16/2015 By Published On 06/16/2015
Matt Rubin

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

I was so excited to get to the beach last weekend that when I yanked my towel out of my backpack my speaker went flying straight into the sand. But it didn’t matter. Compact, durable, waterproof, and shock-proof, the new circular-shaped (picture your old portable CD player) UE Roll BlueTooth speaker is the newest in the Ultimate Ears lineup—and it’s their smallest and most rugged yet.

Related

related

Marshall Just Dropped A New Bluetooth Speaker

related

Marshall Just Dropped A New Bluetooth Speaker
Matt Rubin

The military grade bungee cord means you can attach it to almost anything and it won’t fall off: bike, backpack, swimsuit, snorkel—or, if you like to sing in the shower, anywhere in your bathroom. The speaker’s waterproof and shockproof casing (IPX7 Certified) can withstand incidental exposure to water for up to 30 minutes—meaning you can technically surf and even snorkel with it (like the promotional photos suggest), but you would also need to have your phone or iPod (hopefully in a case) with you as well…so proceed with caution.

Matt Rubin

As for the audio, its 360-degree sound packs a punch. It feels full, loud and crisp. For the size, weight (12 ounces), nine hours of battery life, and a range of up to 65 feet, it really delivers. But there’s not a lot of bass to be found here, and listening to hip hop can sound tinny at times. But to be honest, that’s to be expected with a speaker this size. The audio EQ presets can be adjusted via the iOS and Android app, which also lets you update the speaker software as it becomes available. And you can pair two UE Rolls together for even more sound.

Matt Rubin

Put simply, if you like adventures—especially ones involving water—prefer to travel light, and don’t want to spend a ton of money, this a great option. The humongous volume buttons are kind of awesome, too.

The UE Roll retails for $99.99 here and comes in six playfully-named colors like "Sugar Plum” and "Volcano".


Matt Rubin is a contributor to Supercompressor.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Soon You'll Only Have to Charge Your Phone Every 3 Months

related

READ MORE
2016 Was the Year Credit Card Chips Took Over and I’m Still Upset About It
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Actually Great Last-Minute Gifts You Don't Need to Ship

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like