End Junk Mail Forever

Junk mail is probably the most infuriating first world problem outside of gluten intolerance for people who aren't actually gluten intolerant. Websites you signed up for years ago still manage to flood your inbox, long after you've lost interest in their flashy language and promises of discounts on cupcakes and/or dogs who deliver cupcakes to your dorm room. Well, consider this problem solved with Unroll.me.

This totally ingenious website ends inbox-overload by linking to your mail account and laying out every single site you've signed up for in one spot. You can then unsubscribe from whatever you choose and compile the newsletters/daily messages you do want into one, easy-to-digest email.