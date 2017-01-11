Max Headroom And 6 Unexplained Tech Mysteries To Keep You Up At Night

4. John Titor, 2000

The subject of time travel has been widely covered in film and TV—most notably with the incredible Back to the Future trilogy. But the notion that someone can travel through time, especially with a DeLorean, is nothing more than a far-off dream. John Titor was the alias for a person who posted on bulletin boards during 2000 and 2001 claiming to be a time traveller from the future sent back in time to grab an IBM 5100 computer system from the year 1975.

Titor made several predictions about the future, shared several photographs scans of his "C204 Time Displacement Unit” time machine (pictured above), and claimed Omaha, Nebraska would be America’s capital after a second Civil War. Obviously, Titor’s predictions never came to fruition and his identity is still completely unknown.