Fix Your Bad Posture In Two Weeks

Of course they don't expect you to make the transition from sloucher to stud overnight, which is why they suggest starting out by wearing the device just 15 minutes a day and setting gradual, customized goals via the app based on your height, age, lifestyle, and activities.

In the scheme of things, having this thing stuck to your back for a few weeks is a pittance when you consider the osteoporotic old lady back it may save you from.



Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor and could really use a trip to the chiropractor.