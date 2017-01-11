Tech

Inklet Turns Your Macbook's Track Pad Into A Touchscreen

Inklet

When Apple's ultraportable new MacBook was announced, one of the most intriguing factors was the questionably named "Force Touch"—a first-of-its-kind technology that allows the track pad to gauge just how hard the user is pressing, allowing for even more menu options, and replacing methods like "the three-finger tap."

But it's not just Apple that's designing ways to jump on the Force Touch wagon—Inklet has designed an app that effectively lets you draw on your trackpad, using a stylus. Anyone familiar with drawing on a tablet should expect similar results through this app/stylus combo, with the convenience of a laptop track pad.

Drawing on your MacBook
At the price of $35 for the app and a stylus ($25 for just the app), Pogo's offering a very affordable alternative for those who want a tablet experience with their shiny, new golden MacBook.

Inklet also works with any other program that utilizes pen input, and can even recognize your palm if you should clumsily swipe it over your track pad while you are doodling mustaches on your friends in Photoshop.

