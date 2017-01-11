Inklet Turns Your Macbook's Track Pad Into A Touchscreen

When Apple's ultraportable new MacBook was announced, one of the most intriguing factors was the questionably named "Force Touch"—a first-of-its-kind technology that allows the track pad to gauge just how hard the user is pressing, allowing for even more menu options, and replacing methods like "the three-finger tap."

But it's not just Apple that's designing ways to jump on the Force Touch wagon—Inklet has designed an app that effectively lets you draw on your trackpad, using a stylus. Anyone familiar with drawing on a tablet should expect similar results through this app/stylus combo, with the convenience of a laptop track pad.