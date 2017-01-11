Verizon's New Mobile Streaming Service Cuts the Cord for You

This week, Verizon is launching a beta version of its long-gestating mobile streaming service, Go90 -- and from what we've seen, it's poised to give users an entirely new way to stream video on mobile devices.
The service, which rolls out to Verizon customers and subscribers today in beta from, will provide a free combo of broadcast TV shows, live events (like concerts and NFL games), and video from popular web series. Many major cable TV channels are signed on, including Viacom channels like Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and MTV, along with Disney properties like ESPN, with HBO possibly joining in the coming months.
What really sets Go90 apart from other services are its plays at the youth demographic, who are increasingly consuming their TV content on mobile devices: along with typical streaming features, the service will include a social aspect, with personalized user profiles and "crews" (I guess #squads was taken) that users can join to focus on particular interests. That, and the ability to share content to already existing social media outlets, makes Go90 a truly social-friendly service. The service will be available to all Verizon Wireless customers, and will be supported by ads, but just think of it this way: if you use Verizon as your phone provider, you just picked up cable TV service for free along with the cell minutes and LTE data you already pay for. It's a cord cutter's dream.
If you are interested in picking up the app for yourself, Verizon is slowly rolling the beta out to customers via email -- but you might be able to leapfrog the line by signing up on the Go90 site, to find out just when the free app will be available to you.
h/t TechCrunch
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He's worried about the next generation's eyesight with all this mobile video.
Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.