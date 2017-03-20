Track Every Type Of Liquid You Drink With The Vessyl Smart Cup

In case you haven't noticed, activity trackers have become as common to carry around as keychain loyalty cards and earbuds. And while they're a boon for people looking to drop weight or live healthier, they neglect a hugely important component of doing so successfully: what you put in your body. Enter the Vessyl.
Seven years in the making, the Yves Behar-designed, tech-equipped 13-ounce cup/mug helps you take the guesswork out of how much coffee, water, smoothies, soda, and booze you're sipping throughout the day. That's because it's packed with molecular sensors that automatically detect and measure contents in an effort to keep you on track.
We were lucky enough to get a sneak peek of it working its magic last week and must admit, we can see this thing taking off.
As soon as you pour in a liquid, it syncs with its smartphone app to precisely identify contents down to the brand (seriously, in less than two seconds it correctly detected what we poured in: a Starbucks Frappuccino). From there, it gives a physical readout—via a seamless built-in display along its edges—of the calories, grams of sugar, fat, protein, sodium, and caffeine contained at the given moment.
"Beverages are a major source of unnoticed calories, and Vessyl gives you the tools to easily know what you’re really drinking and motivate you to make healthier choices," CEO Justin Lee said.
Throughout the day, as you refill it with various beverages, it will continue to sync with the app and let you know how close you're getting to what they call your "Pryme"—a proprietary measurement of personal hydration based on an initial calibration when you first begin using it—so you can "perform at your best."
Vessyl is also designed to work together with existing activity trackers, providing a more accurate account of your day-to-day habits. And much like your activity trackers, it will last up to a week before needing a charge, which it does on a coaster-like device as gorgeous as the cup itself. And in keeping with your active lifestyle, it's built to go wherever you do thanks to a mesmerizing magnet-powered removable leak-proof lid.
Welcome to the future of drinking.
