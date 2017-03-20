Track Every Type Of Liquid You Drink With The Vessyl Smart Cup

As soon as you pour in a liquid, it syncs with its smartphone app to precisely identify contents down to the brand (seriously, in less than two seconds it correctly detected what we poured in: a Starbucks Frappuccino). From there, it gives a physical readout—via a seamless built-in display along its edges—of the calories, grams of sugar, fat, protein, sodium, and caffeine contained at the given moment.

"Beverages are a major source of unnoticed calories, and Vessyl gives you the tools to easily know what you’re really drinking and motivate you to make healthier choices," CEO Justin Lee said.