This Hypnotizing Video Shows 24 Hours Of Transatlantic Air Traffic

We'll keep it brief because this video is amazing and the last thing we want to do is waste your time, but have you ever wondered what it...ah forget it, just watch this beautiful visualization from the team at NATS (National Air Traffic Services) before you take another sip of that Diet Coke.
One of our editors compared it to sperm swimming through the sky—which, I guess, is accurate, and fitting considering we just posted this—but these glowing blue streaks of 2,524 aircrafts passing through the six swaths of airspace during a 24-hour period in August of 2013 have all of us nothing short of mesmerized.
The video highlights how many flights are managed via the Shanwick Oceanic Control Area, controlled by a team based out of Ireland and Scotland. It's the busiest of all North Atlantic airspace regions (nickname: "the gateway to Europe"), seeing as many 1,500 flights pass through on a single day.
So the next time you think your job is stressful, pull up this video to gain some perspective.
Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He is terrified of flying.