This Hypnotizing Video Shows 24 Hours Of Transatlantic Air Traffic

We'll keep it brief because this video is amazing and the last thing we want to do is waste your time, but have you ever wondered what it...ah forget it, just watch this beautiful visualization from the team at NATS (National Air Traffic Services) before you take another sip of that Diet Coke.

One of our editors compared it to sperm swimming through the sky—which, I guess, is accurate, and fitting considering we just posted this—but these glowing blue streaks of 2,524 aircrafts passing through the six swaths of airspace during a 24-hour period in August of 2013 have all of us nothing short of mesmerized.