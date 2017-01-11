Tech

Check Out This Amazing Video Of The Flying, Driverless Car

By Published On 07/20/2015 By Published On 07/20/2015
Terrafugia

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Just imagine: a flying, driverless vehicle that can park and charge in your garage, zip to your place of work 500 miles away at speeds of up to 200 mph, land by itself, and then navigate and drive the rest of the way after a seamless transition from air to road. Future tech flight company Terrafugia just released a video today that visualizes just that fantasy (and unfortunately lays out no concrete design plans). Check out the concept of a concept below, and keep an eye out for the TF-X...in eight to 12 years...or never. 

YouTube/TerrefugiaInc

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
NES Classic Alternatives You Can Actually Get Your Hands On

related

READ MORE
How to Cleanse Your Browser History With Fire and Blood

related

READ MORE
How to Access Your Old AIM Buddy List and Relive the Magic

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like