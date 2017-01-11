Check Out This Amazing Video Of The Flying, Driverless Car

Just imagine: a flying, driverless vehicle that can park and charge in your garage, zip to your place of work 500 miles away at speeds of up to 200 mph, land by itself, and then navigate and drive the rest of the way after a seamless transition from air to road. Future tech flight company Terrafugia just released a video today that visualizes just that fantasy (and unfortunately lays out no concrete design plans). Check out the concept of a concept below, and keep an eye out for the TF-X...in eight to 12 years...or never.
