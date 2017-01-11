This Little Dongle Turns Any Car Into A Smart Car

For the most part, the anatomy of a road trip has remained largely the same since we were kids. You have your books, your Game Boy, that game where you poke your Dad in the back of the head 'till he "turns this car right around." But all of that is about to change. This little doo-hickey, about the size of a Zippo, will instantly turn your car into a smart car, using a Wi-Fi connection via nationwide 4G LTE.

And that's just the beginning of what Vinli can do. Welcome to more exciting road trips, people.