Text This Number, Get Anything You Want On-Demand

How did we actually get anything done before the smartphone? Nowadays we can effortlessly book a trip, order lunch, and even track down a dinner date with just a few lackadaisical taps of a screen. Here to consolidate those taps for you and make life even easier, the virtual assistants at Magic, who'll help you coordinate pretty much any (legal) task 24/7.
Bring on the next-level laziness.
To take advantage of the service, shoot a text to 83489 with specific instructions for what you need, and then wait for one of Magic's trained operators to respond. If you approve of their plan, reply with an affirmative. Want some good Thai delivered to your new apartment? Forgot to send flowers for your anniversary? Need some last-minute tickets to a popular show? Done and done.
The first time you employ the service, they'll request that you securely provide your credit card info so that any approved payments are seamlessly processed whenever the Magic minions get something done on your behalf.
The service itself is totally free to use (standard messaging rates apply), but each transaction also includes a modest tip for your loyal virtual servant on the other end. Not a bad deal considering how utterly exhausting it can be to actually scroll through your own library of apps and coordinate things yourself. I'm beat just thinking about it.
