Please Let This Flying Volkswagen Become A Reality

While it may not be a real car, or even a real concept car, this video for a Volkswagen flying vehicle has us salivating. Ideas for the Hover Car were crowdsourced from People's Car campaign on VW's Chinese website, then brought to life in the video campaign. It might look more like something out of The Jetsons than something we've ever actually seen on the road, but we can dream, right? 

