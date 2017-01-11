Tech

Holy Crap: Bluetooth Star Trek Communicators Just Became A Reality

By Published On 07/07/2015 By Published On 07/07/2015
Star Trek Shop

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

That obnoxious sound you may have heard earlier today? The excited sobs of Trekkies everywhere when they saw this bad boy is soon going to be a reality. The Wand Company just threw down a certified replica of the iconic Star Trek Original Series Communicator. A fully-functioning certified replica. Yeah. Makes sense that they'd freak out so much now. 

Star Trek Shop

Exactly how accurate of a reproduction of the original communicator is this? How about constructed using structured 3-D scans accurate? Oh, and it does something the original never did—it actually works, using Bluetooth to connect to your phone. 

Pre-order one at the official Star Trek Shop here for $150 for a January ship date, and work on your best Kirk impression in the meantime.
 

Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor and he's more into the idea of a fully functioning phaser.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Facebook Thinks It Knows Your Ethnicity. Here's How to See It.

related

READ MORE
Why Snapchat Is Still Better Than Instagram Stories (For Now)
Snap Talk

related

READ MORE
How to See How Liberal or Conservative Your Facebook Friends Really Are

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like