Watch What Happens When You Use iPhones As Brake Pads For A Porsche

The guys at EverythingApplePro have some...far-fetched ideas about how much stress iPhones might be able to handle.

Their latest experiment? Testing how well a set of iPhones can function as brake pads (yes, seriously) for a Porsche 911, braking at 20, 40, and 60 mph. The guys used four iPhone 4s and five iPhone 5s phones for the test, just for variation's sake. Check out the video below to see what happens.