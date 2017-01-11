Tech

Watch What Happens When You Use iPhones As Brake Pads For A Porsche

The guys at EverythingApplePro have some...far-fetched ideas about how much stress iPhones might be able to handle.

Their latest experiment? Testing how well a set of iPhones can function as brake pads (yes, seriously) for a Porsche 911, braking at 20, 40, and 60 mph. The guys used four iPhone 4s and five iPhone 5s phones for the test, just for variation's sake. Check out the video below to see what happens.

YouTube/EverythingApplePro

In case you don't feel like committing a full 10 minutes to watch the video, it didn't work. Obviously. There was even a fire, which is also not surprising. Probably the best quote to sum it all up: "Dude, this is the worst idea we've ever had."

Take that as a lesson: iPhones are great at being phones—not so great at stopping multiple tons of German engineered sports car at high speed. 


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. His iPhone is indestructible...but this is just too much.

