Tech

Watch Bill Nye Explain the Internet Using Emojis

By Published On 09/14/2015 By Published On 09/14/2015
YouTube/The Watercooler

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Back in elementary school, I never really got science -- until the teacher rolled out the TV cart and popped the Bill Nye the Science Guy tape into the VCR.

That (largely) remains the case today. Thankfully, Bill is still spitting knowledge to the masses and using common terms, pop culture, and... yes, even emojis, to simplify and communicate complicated concepts in entertaining and easily understood ways. Here he is explaining how the Internet affects our brains, using everyone's favorite form of short-form messaging.

YouTube/The Watercooler

Whoa. If anyone else had tried to convince me about my prefrontal cortex and the effect the Internet has on it, I'd just use it to shift my attention to my phone and ignore them.

h/t Mashable

Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor and he just wants to know when Bill Nye is going to get back into the parody educational music video game.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Ex-Uber Employees Just Revealed Major Abuses With Your Data

related

READ MORE
Amazon's Offering Early Black Friday Discounts Right Now

related

READ MORE
The iPhone 8 Is Coming. Here's What We Know So Far.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like