Watch Google's Robot Stomp Clumsily Around The Woods

Cats may have the cute video market cornered, but we're willing to bet Atlas, Google's humanoid robot, is about to take over the (understandably slim) Inebriated Robot category. Starting with this video. Watch Atlas tip-toe. Watch Atlas stumble. Watch Atlas navigate nature like an overworked finance dude who just got out of work and is trying to make it to the bar before happy hour ends.
Produced by Boston Dynamics, the Google-owned robotics company, Atlas is an anthromorphic robot designed with an articulated sensor head that includes stereo cameras and a laser range finder, whatever that means. According to his creators, "Sensate hands will enable Atlas to use tools designed for human use," likely helped by his "28 hydraulically-actuated degrees of freedom."
Atlas is funded by DARPA and ultimately being developed to tackle disaster scenarios unsafe for humans. Thankfully for us though, the robot's still got a lot of testing to do until his debut. Like proud parents, we'll be right here to encourage and closed mouth-laugh at all his progress.
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor and thinks Atlas would make the perfect combination ice breaker-wingman. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
