Tech

The New Waterproof Mophie Case Understands You're Totally Irresponsible

By Published On 05/08/2015 By Published On 05/08/2015
Mophie
Mophie

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

If you're like us, you've wrecked your fair share of phones. From dropping them on the ground to dropping them in the toilet (sensing a theme here?), we've gone through more handsets than we'd like to admit. To make things worse, when our phones aren't busted, we run through batteries and leave ourselves phoneless with alarming frequency.

Thankfully for all of us, this all changes (for Apple acolytes at least) with Mophie's new Juice Pack H2PRO case for the iPhone 6.
 

Related

related

14 Ways You're Unintentionally Killing Your iPhone

related

14 Ways You're Unintentionally Killing Your iPhone
Mophie Waterproof Case
Mophie

Mophie's case has multiple layers of shock-absorbing materials that exceed military standards for drops, water-tight ports for spills, and a 2,750 mAh battery for the times you forget to charge up before heading out. There's also an LED power indicator on the back of the case, so you always know if you have your extra charge.

The case isn't available just yet, but you can pre-order it for $129.95 with an estimated late May ship date.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Must-See TED Talks of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Why Snapchat Is Still Better Than Instagram Stories (For Now)
Snap Talk

related

READ MORE
Tinder's New Apple TV App Is the Ultimate Party Game

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like