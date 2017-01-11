The New Waterproof Mophie Case Understands You're Totally Irresponsible

If you're like us, you've wrecked your fair share of phones. From dropping them on the ground to dropping them in the toilet (sensing a theme here?), we've gone through more handsets than we'd like to admit. To make things worse, when our phones aren't busted, we run through batteries and leave ourselves phoneless with alarming frequency.
Thankfully for all of us, this all changes (for Apple acolytes at least) with Mophie's new Juice Pack H2PRO case for the iPhone 6.
Mophie's case has multiple layers of shock-absorbing materials that exceed military standards for drops, water-tight ports for spills, and a 2,750 mAh battery for the times you forget to charge up before heading out. There's also an LED power indicator on the back of the case, so you always know if you have your extra charge.
The case isn't available just yet, but you can pre-order it for $129.95 with an estimated late May ship date.