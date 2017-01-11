14 Ways To Misspell Google...That Still Take You To Google

Spelling is hrd. Like, really hrd. In fact, despite being a person who spends most of his day dealing with written jargon, I still find myself consistently Googling the tough words—like onomatopoeia, biscuit, and Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis.

But what happens if you are so horrendous at spelling, that even making it to Google.com is a struggle in itself? Luckily, the big G has all of our shortcomings covered, and registered more than a dozen misspelled versions of their ubiquitous home page. Here are 14 ways to misspell Google, that will still take you to where you want to be.

