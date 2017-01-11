Tech

14 Ways To Misspell Google...That Still Take You To Google

Spelling is hrd. Like, really hrd. In fact, despite being a person who spends most of his day dealing with written jargon, I still find myself consistently Googling the tough words—like onomatopoeia, biscuit, and Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis

But what happens if you are so horrendous at spelling, that even making it to Google.com is a struggle in itself? Luckily, the big G has all of our shortcomings covered, and registered more than a dozen misspelled versions of their ubiquitous home page. Here are 14 ways to misspell Google, that will still take you to where you want to be. 
 

1. Googlee.com

2. Gogle.com

3. Ggoogle.com

4. Gewgol.com

5. Gooogle.com

6. Googlecom.com

7. Gewgle.com

8. Goolge.com

9. Gogole.com

10. Googel.com

11. Google.net

12. Googlr.com

13. Googil.com

14. Googl.com

