14 Smart Uses For Old iPhones Besides Selling Them On eBay

Whether or not you believe Apple goes to lengths to ensure your new iPhone will be obsolete mere months after you buy it, the fact is we've all wound up with a stack of seemingly defunct pocket computers over time. But rather than let them gather dust in a junk drawer or redeem an insultingly low trade-in sum, you could be using them to improve your day-to-day life in unexpected ways.

The next time you find yourself with a post-upgrade brick on your hands, try upcycling it in one of these 14 different ways.