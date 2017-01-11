14 Ways You're Unintentionally Killing Your iPhone

With over 700 million sold globally, the iPhone will go down as one of the greatest innovations of the 21st century. And like every great invention, it's destined to suffer abuse and misuse -- eventually becoming devoid of functionality by way of broken screens and unintended trips into the toilet.

However, it's not too late to save your iPhone from yourself. We gathered some pearls of wisdom from tech experts, consumer feedback, and research on proper phone etiquette so you can cut back on all those trips to the Apple Store. Your iPhone will thank you.